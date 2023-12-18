Face recognition cameras to be installed for enhancing security at Nabanna

On 13 December, the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament attack incident, a major security lapse took place at the new Parliament building in Delhi, when two intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors gallery and sprayed coloured smoke.

Following this event, stringent measures to enhance security are also set to be enforced at the state administrative headquarters, Nabanna. In response to the Parliament incident, the director, security, Piyush Pandey, presided over an emergency meeting with Kolkata police officials. Decisions made during this meeting include the installation of ‘Face Recognition Cameras’ at all entry points in Nabana.

Additionally, Kolkata police have been instructed to maintain vigilant surveillance at every gate, with a special emphasis on the ‘visitor entry’- gate, where security personnel will have added responsibilities. Individuals visiting Nabanna, especially those interacting with VIPs, will undergo identity verification. Continuous monitoring is to be conducted in parking lots to ensure security, and extra importance has been placed on information obtained from intelligence sources.

Advertisement

In the aftermath of the unauthorised intrusion in Parliament, there is a growing demand for enhanced security measures in constitutional and government institutions nationwide. Consequently, the state police aim to intensify security not only at the central office but also at various locations, including the Legislative Assembly, Calcutta High Court, Eden Gardens, Akashvani Bhavan, and the Raj Bhavan premises. Recent discussions between Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay and Kolkata police underscore the importance of reinforcing security measures within the legislative assembly.

While internal security decisions rest with the Speaker, Kolkata police will play a pivotal role in ensuring security outside the legislative Assembly. In light of these developments, the police administration has initiated proactive measures to prevent any security lapses, marking a concerted effort to strengthen security across key locations in the state. Police patrols have been reported increased in areas such as Lalbazar, with preparations underway to focus on Park Street during the upcoming holiday season.