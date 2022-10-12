Kerala ‘narabali’ accused confesses consuming victim’s flesh

The main accused in the Kerala ‘narabali’ case, in which two women were brutally murdered for sorcery at Elanthoor near Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district, has confessed consuming flesh of the victims post murder.

It has been reported that Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila, the two accused in the gruesome murders at Elanthoor have revealed they have consumed the flesh of the victims after murdering them. They made this shocking revelation that numbed human conscience, to the police during collection of evidence at their house.

It was sorcerer Mohammed Shafi who instructed the couples to eat the flesh of the women who were subjected to ‘narabali’, to get long life and sound health. The police said that Laila revealed this during evidence collection. She also reportedly told the police that Shafi had persuaded them to read books on occult and it was as stated in such books that they consumed the flesh of the victims after boiling it.

Two women, Padma (52) and Rosily (50) were abducted, beheaded and buried as part of a suspected witchcraft ritual to get financial prosperity at Elanthoor in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district.

The police have arrested Bhagawal Singh, an ayurvedic healer at Elanthoor, his wife Laila and sorcerer Mohammed Shafi alias Rashid in connection with the killings.