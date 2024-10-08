Kerala Lottery Result: See who took home 75 lakhs on October 8

The Kerala State Lottery Department has just revealed the results for the Sthree Sakthi SS-436 lottery, drawn on Tuesday, October 8.

The lucky first prize winner in Kerala lottery, with ticket number SS 121169, has taken home an impressive Rs 75 lakh on October 8. This ticket was sold in Chittur by lottery agent Paramasivan M M, who operates under the agency number P 4016.

For those who missed the big prize, there are still significant winnings up for grabs. The second prize of Rs 10 lakh went to the holder of ticket number SN 759779, also sold in Chittur, this time by agent Ashik S (agency number P 5344).

Third prize winners will receive Rs 5,000 each. The following are the lucky ticket numbers: 0362, 1633, 3871, 4529, 4546, 4998, 5039, 5974, 6133, 6209, 6472, 6944, 7851, 7899, 8924, 9180, 9336, and 9473. If you hold any of these numbers, it’s time to celebrate!

Kerala is well-known for its robust lottery system, which operates several weekly draws including popular ones like Win Win, Fifty Fifty, Karunya Plus, and Nirmal. The Sthree Sakthi lottery, like these others, is part of a larger initiative offering people across the state a chance to test their luck.

Additionally, Kerala also offers exciting seasonal bumper lotteries, including the much-anticipated Xmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja bumpers. These special lotteries come with even bigger jackpots, with some prizes reaching as high as Rs 25 crore.

Each lottery draw takes place at 3 PM on its scheduled date. They publish the results on the official Kerala lotteries website and in the Kerala Government Gazette. If you’ve won, be sure to cross-check your ticket number with the results posted in the Gazette. To claim your prize, winners must submit their ticket within 30 days from the draw date.