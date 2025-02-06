Kerala Lottery Result February 6, 2025: Karunya Plus KN-559 ₹80 lakh winner announced!

The much-anticipated results for the Kerala lottery or the Karunya Plus KN-559 lottery are out for February 6, 2025! If you had your hopes pinned on today’s draw, it is time to check your ticket.

The Kerala Lottery Department conducts the Karunya Plus KN draw every Thursday at 3 PM, offering participants a shot at life-changing prizes.

The grand winner for today’s lucky draw walks away with a whopping ₹80 lakh! The ticket that bagged this fortune is PV 706299.

The Kerala State Lottery is one of the most trusted and popular lottery systems in India. Each lottery scheme has a unique code, and for the Karunya Plus series, the designated code is KN. This helps in tracking and verifying results efficiently.

Apart from the first prize, multiple other winners receive attractive cash rewards. The full list of winning ticket numbers is published officially by the Kerala State Lottery Department for February 6, 2025.

While lotteries offer exciting opportunities, it’s important to play responsibly. Winning is purely a game of chance, and participants should always set limits on their spending. The information shared here is for reference only and should not be considered financial or gambling advice.

To check the complete winners’ list, visit the official Kerala Lottery website or authorized retailers. Stay tuned for more updates, and good luck for the next draw!