Sthree Sakthi SS-472 Kerala Lottery Results 2025 released for June 17, 2025; Check now

The much-awaited Kerala lottery results for the Sthree Sakthi SS-472 draw have been officially out today, June 17, 2025.

The draw took place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. It takes place under the supervision of the Kerala State Lotteries department.

Kerala’s lottery system is among the most trusted in India, and the Sthree Sakthi lottery, known for changing the fortunes of many, takes place every Tuesday.

The lottery operates across 12 series, and each week approximately 1.08 crore tickets are printed and sold across the state.

The first prize in this draw is a bumper ₹1 crore, making it a life-changing moment for the lucky ticket holder.

Kerala lottery winners for June 17, 2025:

1st Prize (₹1 Crore): SB 496927

2nd Prize (₹40 Lakhs): SC 895822

3rd Prize (₹25 Lakhs): SF 524838

Consolation Prize (₹5,000 each): SA 496927, SC 496927, SD 496927, SE 496927, SF 496927, SG 496927, SH 496927, SJ 496927, SK 496927, SL 496927

For those who bought tickets for today’s draw, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for. If your number matches the ones listed above, congratulations!

If you’ve missed out on the top prizes, don’t forget to check for other category winnings on the official Kerala lottery website. The official website publishes the complete list of winning numbers.

How the Kerala lottery works

The Kerala Lottery is managed by the Kerala State Lotteries department, which was established by the government to offer a transparent and regulated lottery system.

Each lottery series is named, and the Sthree Sakthi lottery in particular is popular for providing large weekly rewards.

The draw is conducted publicly to maintain fairness and credibility. Lottery enthusiasts from Kerala and nearby states eagerly follow these draws. They present a chance to win significant amounts with minimal investment.

If your ticket number has won any of the prizes, winners should verify their numbers carefully on the official Kerala lottery portal. Then submit your claim within the stipulated time.

You must present the original ticket to claim the prize.

Also, lottery prizes are subject to tax deductions as per the government regulations. Winners should ensure proper documentation during the prize claim process.