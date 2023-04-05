Kerala LoO questions ministerial jaunt despite financial crisis

Opposition Leader in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan has, on Tuesday, come out against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet ministers, who are preparing for another foreign tour even as the state exchequer is in a dire strait.

Speaking to media persons here, Satheesan said the chief minister and the ministers in his cabinet are making a mockery of the people by going abroad when the state is in such a severe financial crisis. He said he does not think that anyone other than this chief minister will have the guts to allocate 125 crore to celebrate the second anniversary of the government when Kerala is suffering from financial crisis and development activities being stalled.

The chief minister and ministers are preparing to travel to the United States and Saudi Arabia to attend the second regional conference of the Lok Kerala Sabha. The conference in America is scheduled for June while the Saudi conference will also be held in September. Two sub-committees have been formed under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary for the meetings.In October last year, the UK-Europe regional conference was held in London. The Chief Minister also participated in this.