Kerala knows BJP will grow, defeat the Left and Congress: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the BJP will defeat the INDI Alliance in Kerala and the State knows that if there is one party which can amplify its growth, it’s the BJP, not any Leftist party or alliance.

Launching a big attack on the CPI (M)-led Left and the Congress at the BJP Mahila Conference in Thrissur, Kerala, he said the Left party and the Congress have been two parties in name only. When it comes to corruption, crime or nepotism, both of them do everything together, he said.

“Now by forming the INDI Alliance, they have declared that there is no difference between their ideology and policies,” the Prime Minister said.

He said the whole country is witnessing building of infrastructure like roads, modern railways and airports, “but the government of INDI Alliance, just to oppose Modi, doesn’t let any work happen here.”

He said the INDI Alliance wants full freedom for loot in Kerala. Gold smuggling reported from the State, and from which offices, is not a secret for anyone, he said.

“They don’t want anybody to question them regarding the funds received from the Central government for poor people and infrastructure and therefore try to hinder implementation of all Central government schemes in the State,” he said.

Mr Modi said “the INDI Alliance knows only one thing, and that is how to hurt our faith. They have made temples and our festivals mediums for loot. The kind of politics that is being played with Thrissur Pooram is unfortunate.”

He said the kind of mismanagement that has come to light in Sabarimala has caused a lot of inconvenience to devotees. This is proof of the incompetence of the State government, the Prime Minister said.

He said the LDF and UDF governments which ruled Kerala after Independence considered women weak. The Left and the Congress kept the law to give reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and the Vidhan Sabhas pending for years.

But Modi made the promise of reservation for women in the legislature and kept the promise. The Nari Shakti Adhiniyam has become a law, he said.

“In the last 10 years, we took several steps to make life easier for women, we gave 10 crore Ujjwala gas connections, how did it happen? Modi had given the guarantee,” he said. Similarly, 11 crore families’ women got drinking water connections, 12 crore families’ women got toilets; the BJP Government provided Re 1 sanitary pad, he said.

It was Modi Guarantee when bank accounts were opened for 60 lakh women in Kerala; Mudra loans were given to 20 crore women in the country, and pregnancy leave increased to 26 weeks.

As long as the country had Left and congress coalition governments, Muslim women suffered triple talaq. Modi gave a guarantee to Muslim women freedom for this and they got it from him with honesty, he said.

He said children of Kerala are contributing to the world and are settled globally. Be it Covid, Sudan, Ukraine, or Gaza, “we have seen many crises. No matter how big the trouble is, the BJP govt has rescued all its citizens.”

When the nurses of Kerala were stuck in Iraq, it was the BJP which safely brought them back home. Just imagine what would have happened if there were weak governments of the Left or the Congress at the Centre, he said. This is Modi’s guarantee: whatever be the gravity of the crisis, every Indian will be given protection, the Prime Minister declared.

For the BJP-led NDA government, he said there are four paramount castes. “We believe that India will progress when India’s poor, young, farmers and women will progress. These categories have benefited the most from initiatives of the BJP government,” he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid foundation stones of development projects worth more than Rs 1150 crores in Kavaratti, Lakshadweep.