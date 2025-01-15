Kerala HC warns musinessman Boby Chemmanur against “drama” over bail, accepts unconditional apology

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday decided not to issue a notice for bail cancellation to businessman Boby Chemmanur after his counsel submitted an unconditional apology for his actions. Chemmanur remained in jail despite being granted bail, prompting the court to raise concerns earlier in the day.

In the morning session, Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan expressed dissatisfaction with Chemmanur’s conduct, warning him against using his incarceration for media attention. The court noted that the bail order had been uploaded by 4:08 PM on Tuesday, and the release order was issued by 4:45 PM.

Justice Kunhikrishnan remarked: “If I can release an accused, I also know how to cancel bail. Don’t play any drama with the court. If you think nobody is above you, I will show you otherwise. If you are not out of jail by 1 o’clock, I will cancel the order.”

Chemmanur’s lawyers assured the court that their client had no malicious intent and agreed to submit an unconditional apology. They clarified that Chemmanur’s comments were unintentional and that he would refrain from further remarks on the matter.

Reports suggested that Chemmanur had chosen to remain in jail as a gesture of solidarity with other remand prisoners whose releases were delayed. However, the court made it clear that such actions would not be tolerated.

Justice Kunhikrishnan emphasized: “The judiciary and High Court are here to protect remand prisoners. There is no need for you to take on their cause while disregarding court orders.”

In the afternoon session, after considering the apology, the court refrained from taking further action, and Chemmanur was subsequently released.