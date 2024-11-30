Kerala HC seeks case diary in ADM Naveen Babu’s death

The Kerala High Court has sought the case diary in the death of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, prompting the investigation team to expedite its probe.

The investigation is being fast-tracked to avoid potential backlash from the High Court during the hearing scheduled for December 6. The team is now prioritizing essential steps in the investigation process.

On Friday, the team re-recorded the statement of District Collector Arun K. Vijayan. On the same day, ADM Naveen Babu’s phone was submitted to the court. These actions come nearly six weeks after the case was registered on October 17.

When the High Court reconvenes on December 6, the investigation team is expected to present a report detailing the progress made so far.

Meanwhile, a vigilance team visited Kannur to record the statement of Congress leader TO Mohanan, the complainant in a related case against petrol pump applicant TV Prashanth.

Mohanan has alleged that Prashanth paid a bribe to ADM Naveen Babu. The Kozhikode Vigilance Superintendent of Police is expected to take Prashanth’s statement soon.

On Wednesday, the Kerala High Court directed the investigating officer to submit the case diary.

A single bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas also sought a response from the state on a petition filed by Manjusha, the late ADM‘s wife, requesting a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into her husband’s death.

The court has also issued a notice to the CBI regarding the matter.