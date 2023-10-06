Kerala HC orders CBI to probe into death of Violinist Balabhaskar further

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the CBI to conduct a further investigation into the death of violinist Balabhaskar.

Observing that the investigation by the CBI into the death of Balabhaskar

was not foolproof, a single bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas directed the probe agency to investigate the case further to identify whether there was any conspiracy or connection with the activities of gold smuggling.

The order came on a writ petition filed by KC Unni, father of Balabhaskar and another person seeking a directive to the CBI to further investigate the case.

The court also set aside the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram accepting the report of the CBI terming it as a road accident. The petitioners alleged that the CBI had not conducted the investigation properly and had submitted the final chargesheet in haste

The CBI took over the investigation on July 27, 2020, and filed a report concluding that it was a case of a road accident

After meeting with a car accident at Pallippuram, Thiruvananthapuram on the NH-66 in the wee hours of September 25, 2018, Balabhaskar suffered multiple injuries. He was shifted to a private hospital, where he succumbed ot his injuries on October 2, 2018.

His daughter had died on the spot in the accident and his wife and driver escaped with injuries.