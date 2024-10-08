Kerala govt appoints ADGP P Vijayan as new intelligence chief

The Kerala government on Tuesday appointed ADGP P Vijayan, the current director of the Kerala Police Academy, as the new head of the intelligence wing. Vijayan will replace Manoj Abraham, who has been transferred and posted as Law and Order ADGP.

The General Administration Department issued orders in this regard on Tuesday. A Akbar, the inspector general of police (Crimes 2), will take over the additional responsibility of director of the Kerala Police Academy

Manoj Abraham, the ADGP (Intelligence), was transferred on Sunday to the role of ADGP (Law & Order), while M R Ajithkumar was reassigned as ADGP (Armed Police Battalion).

P Vijayan, a 1999-batch IPS officer, had been suspended by the state government in May 2023, following a report filed by the then Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar. The report alleged that Vijayan had leaked transportation details of the accused in the Elathur train arson case. However, he was reinstated in November 2023 based on a recommendation by the Chief Secretary.