Kerala Governor responds to CPM State Secretary’s remarks, calls him ‘Johnny’

Two days after the CPI-M state secretary called him a “caretaker Governor,” Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday referred to the Left party’s state secretary MV Govindan as “Johnny.”

Speaking to the media at the international airport in Kochi, Governor Khan said he would not engage with these “johnnies,” a term often used to describe an unknown man, suggesting he is unimportant or insignificant.

His remarks were in response to Govindan's description of Khan as a "caretaker Governor" two days earlier. "I will deal with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directly. I will not engage with these 'johnnies,'" the Governor said. He also commented on Govindan's understanding of the Constitution, saying, "Good for him." After Governor Khan criticized Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Left government for not complying with his instructions, the CPI-M launched a counterattack.

The Governor is reportedly resentful over the Chief Minister’s refusal to send the State Police Chief and the Chief Secretary to the Raj Bhavan when they were called for an explanation regarding the recent allegations of gold smuggling. Speaking to the media after the CPI-M state secretariat meeting on Friday, the Left party’s state secretary, MV Govindan, described Khan as a “caretaker Governor.” “The present Governor’s tenure ended in September, and the Union government has not yet extended his tenure. According to Article 156(3) of the Constitution, until a new Governor is appointed, the current Governor will continue in the role of a caretaker. In that position, the Governor is intimidating the state government,” Govindan said.