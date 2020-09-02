The National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigating into the Kerala gold smuggling case, examined the CCTV footage of the secretariat on Tuesday.

The NIA team also examined the room at the general administration department where some files were gutted in a mysterious fire last week.

CCTV footages were examined in the presence of IT secretary Mohammed V Safirulla. The team first examined the server room of the general administrative department where the servers which collect CCTV visuals are kept.

Later examined the CCTV visuals of the North Block where the office of the former principal secretary to the CM, M Sivasankar is located.

Some files were gutted in a mysterious fire last week. While government sources said the fire occurred due to a short circuit, Opposition alleged conspiracy to destroy evidence