MAHA TAIT exam hall ticket: Everything you need to know!

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune, is going to release the Maharashtra Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (MAHA TAIT) 2025 admit card soon. Applicants will be able to download the hall ticket from the official website, www.mscepune.in. The MAHA TAIT exam is going to be held across Maharashtra from 24 May to 5 June 2025.

How to download the MAHA TAIT exam hall ticket?

Candidates will be able to download the hall ticket for the MAHA TAIT exam using the official website. They need to use their registration number and date of birth once the link is activated.

The step-by-step process is as follows:

Visit the official website of the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) – www.mscepune.in Click the hall ticket link ‘Download Admit Card’ on the home page. Enter your login credentials on the link. Your TAIT Admit Card will open in a new window on the screen. Download the file and take a printout of the admit card.

Crucial details on the admit card:

While downloading the hall ticket, applicants must check the important details. Verify that the information mentioned in the admit card is correct. In case of errors, contact the mentioned concerned authorities, as mentioned in the admit card.

Check the following details on your admit card:

Candidate’s name

Date of birth

Photograph

Signature

Examination venue

Date and time of the examination

Roll number

Guidelines for the exam day:

It is natural that the applicants are stressed on the day of the exam. After downloading the hall ticket, check the guidelines that one needs to adhere to on the day. Moreover, prepare the items that you need to carry beforehand to avoid any last-minute hassle. Keep a printed copy of your MAHA TAIT exam hall ticket ready. Additionally, candidates will need to carry a valid ID proof.

Best of luck to the candidates!