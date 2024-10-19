Kerala: CPM refrains from immediate action against Divya amid ongoing investigation

The CPI-M has decided not to take immediate organizational action against former Kannur District Panchayat President PP Divya, who has been booked by the police for abetment of suicide in the death of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu.

The CPI-M state secretariat, on Saturday, chose not to take immediate action against PP Divya concerning the death of Kannur ADM Naveen Babu. It stated that the party had already taken action against her when there were lapses in her conduct as the district panchayat president.

The party believes that her removal from the post was a sufficient punishment at that time. They will decide on further action based on the police investigation report, the CPI-M noted.

Meanwhile, CPI-M Pathanamthitta District Secretary KP Udaya Bhanu rejected DYFI’s position that PP Divya should not be distrusted. He asserted that the party fully supports Naveen Babu’s family.

He added that any organization backing Divya’s actions is unacceptable. Udaya Bhanu also mentioned that Divya’s behavior should serve as a lesson for those in public service.

At the farewell event held for ADM Naveen Babu on Monday, PP Divya, who attended uninvited, made corruption allegations against him. It is suspected that these allegations deeply affected Naveen Babu, possibly leading him to take his own life.