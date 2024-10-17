Kerala: CPM leader booked for abetment of suicide in ADM’s death

A case has been registered against CPI-M leader and Kannur District Panchayat President PP Divya in connection with the death of Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu.

The Kannur Police have filed charges against Divya for abetment to suicide, invoking several non-bailable sections, including 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and 174 CrPC to 306, which carry a maximum jail term of 10 years.

Naveen Babu was found dead at his quarters in Pallikkunnu, Kannur, on Tuesday. He was scheduled to return to his home district of Pathanamthitta a day earlier to take charge as ADM there but was discovered hanging in his quarters on Tuesday morning.

At his farewell ceremony, Naveen Babu faced allegations of misconduct from District Panchayat President PP Divya, who reportedly attended the event without an official invitation.

At the farewell event held for ADM Naveen Babu on Monday, Divya, who arrived uninvited, accused him of corruption. It is suspected that this deeply upset Naveen Babu, leading him to take his own life.

Naveen’s brother, Praveen Babu, lodged a complaint with the Kannur City Police on Wednesday, demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the ADM’s death. He urged the police to register a case against Divya and Prashanthan TV, a petrol pump owner.

Kozhikode District Panchayat member VP Dulkifil has filed a complaint against Divya with the Ombudsman for Local Self-Government.

Meanwhile, amid a massive crowd gathered for a final farewell, the mortal remains of Naveen Babu were cremated at his home premises near Malayalappuzha, Pathanamthitta, on Thursday afternoon.