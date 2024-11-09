Kerala ADM suicide case: Family seeks HC intervention to cancel bail of accused PP Divya

The family of Naveen Babu, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Kannur who died by suicide last month, is set to petition the Kerala High Court to revoke the bail granted to PP Divya, accused in connection with his death.

The family believes the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigation has been ineffective and is calling for a thorough probe into a possible conspiracy surrounding Babu’s death, potentially monitored by the court.

The family expressed dissatisfaction with the current police investigation, alleging that several critical aspects that may have contributed to Babu’s suicide have been overlooked.

They also demand an inquiry into the involvement of Kannur District Collector Arun Vijayan, TV Prasanthan—the complainant in the case against Babu—and Prasanthan’s brother-in-law, who is reportedly well-connected with CPI-M leaders.

On Friday, the Thalassery Principal Sessions Court granted bail to former Kannur district panchayat president PP Divya, who had been in judicial custody related to Babu’s death.

Judge KT Nizar Ahammed noted that the prosecution failed to justify Divya’s continued detention, stating that the case did not meet the criteria for withholding bail.

While the court acknowledged a prima facie case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), it deemed further incarceration unnecessary as Divya has been complying with legal proceedings.