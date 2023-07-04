Kerala CPI-M is BJP’s B team: VD Satheesan

Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly and senior Congress leader VD Satheesan has said that the Kerala CPI-M is the ‘B’ team of the BJP.

Speaking to media persons in Kannur, Satheesan said the CPI-M is working in Kerala in an understanding with the BJP as the central agencies are probing the cases including the SNC Lavlin case against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He said that the Pinarayi Vijayan government, which had taken case against KPCC president K Sudhakaran in connection with a case related to the fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, had exempted BJP state president K Surendran, who should have been arraigned as an accused in the Kodakara money heist case.

The state police, while trying to arrest Sudhakaran, are not going ahead with the case against Surendran, who is an accused in the Manjeswaram election case, he said.

The Left Government is protecting Surendran in order to save Pinarayi Vijayan from central probe agencies in various cases including SNC Lavlin, Life Mission Housing project cases, he alleged.

The Central probe agencies which harass opposition leaders,are not acting against chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who faced serious allegations, he said on Tuesday.

While goons were being sent by CPI-M leaders to kill the KPCC president, they are keeping the BJP state president along with their bosom, Satheesan further alleged.