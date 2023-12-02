Kerala couple, and their daughter arrested on abduction charges

A Kerala businessman, his wife, and their YouTuber daughter were arrested by the police on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old girl and demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh.

The accused, Padmakumar, his wife Anitha Kumari, and daughter Anupama Padman were taken into custody based on scientific, digital, and circumstantial evidence.

The motive behind the kidnapping was reportedly the family’s financial crisis, with Padmakumar facing a debt of over Rs 5 crore.

The police tracked down the accused with the help of information provided by civilians and a portrait drawn with input from the kidnapped girl.

ADGP M R Ajithkumar highlighted the crucial role played by civilians who recognized the voice of one of the accused during ransom negotiations, leading to their apprehension. The kidnapping unfolded earlier in the week and gained public attention when the perpetrators abandoned the minor girl on a public ground in the southern district. Assisted by a portrait of Padmakumar drawn with input from the kidnapped girl, the police successfully tracked down the accused.

The motive behind the meticulously planned kidnapping was allegedly the family’s pressing financial issues. Padmakumar, engaged in various businesses, including operating a local cable TV network, faced an acute financial crisis post-Covid, with debts exceeding Rs 5 crore.

The ADGP stated that Anitha Kumari was suspected to be the mastermind behind the kidnapping. The accused had attempted to kidnap the child twice before but failed, as she was accompanied by her mother and grandmother on those occasions.

Despite 20-year-old Anupama’s previous earnings through social media, which suddenly stopped due to technical reasons, the family sought an alternative and easier way to earn money, the officer added.