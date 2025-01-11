Kerala: Controversial MLA PV Anvar joins Trinamool Congress

Nilambur’s Independent MLA PV Anvar, who snapped ties with the CPI-M -led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in September, joined the Trinamool Congress(TMC) led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday.

Anvar joined the TMC in the presence of the party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Advertisement

”His dedication to public service and his advocacy for the rights of the people of Kerala enrich our shared mission of inclusive growth. Together, we will strive for a progressive India where every voice matters and every dream is realised,” Banerjee wrote on X.

Advertisement

Anvar joined the TMC a year ahead of the assembly elections in Kerala. A two-time CPI-M-backed legislator, Anvar had a falling out with the party after he openly revolted against the Pinarayi Vijayan government, particularly about the functioning of the chief minister’s office and his political secretary, P Sasi. In September, the party announced it had snapped ties with Anvar

It is after getting clear indication that he will not be allowed entry into the UDF that PV Anvar has joined the TMC .

There were opposition within the UDF against Anvar’s entry into its fold, who was once a bitter critic of Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan. Several Congress leaders, including Aryadan Shoukath, questioned Anvar’s attempts to find a place in the UDF.

Earlier, Anvar’s efforts to join the DMK in Tamil Nadu were reportedly blocked by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He then floated the Democratic Movement Kerala and contested Chelakkara assembly by-election. Anvar’s outfit had supported the UDF in the Palakkad bypoll.