Kerala CM writes to S Jaishankar for safety of Keralites stranded in Israel

As the war between Hamas militants and Israel intensifies, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written a letter to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, seeking intervention to ensure the safety of Indians including Keralites stranded in Israel.

Chief Minister Vijayan in his letter has said that around 7,000 Keralites are presently in Israel, and their family members in the state are in extreme anxiety.

He also expressed concern over the extreme hardships of civilians in Israel due to the continuing conflicts in the country.

In the letter, the Chief Minister has urged Jaishankar to interfere in “every possible manner” to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in Israel. ”

It has been reported that nearly 7,000-strong Malayali diaspora in Israel are living in fear. Though they are all safe, the heavy shelling, especially in the towns bordering the Armistice Agreement Line, are worrying.