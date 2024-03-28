Kerala CM Vijayan comes down heavily on ED

A day after the Enforcement Directorate initiated an investigation into the alleged dubious transactions between his daughter’s firm and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday launched a scathing attack against the agency, saying it has put a chief minister behind bars by thwarting the constitutional system.

Speaking at the LDF rally organised against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)here, he alleged that the Centre is sabotaging the constitutional systems one by one.

He said the central government is using probe agencies for political purposes. It is interfering in judiciary too, he alleged.

Meanwhile, Union minister and BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar dismissed the CPI-M allegation that the ED probe against Vijayan’s daughter is politically motivated.

Speaking to media persons here, Chandrasekhar said criminals typically deny their involvement in the crime and shift blame onto probe agencies.

The ED Kochi unit on Wednesday registered a case against the firm owned by Veena Vijayan under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.