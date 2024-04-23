People of Kerala won’t accept BJP: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the people of the state will not accept the BJP.

Speaking at the ‘Meet the Leader’ programme organised by the Kannur Press Club on Tuesday, Vijayan said the voters of Kerala have repeatedly rejected the BJP, as they do not approve of its ideology.

“The people of Kerala did not accept the BJP yesterday. They will neither accept them today nor tomorrow,” Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Advertisement

He said that Kerala’s rejection of the BJP has irked the BJP, which led the party to take an “anti- Kerala” approach. He said the past five years have been a period of “neglect and discrimination” by the Central government towards Kerala.

Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed his dissatisfaction over the Election Commission of India (EC) not acting in a non-partisan manner over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged “hate” speech in Rajasthan.

He said that it is “unfortunate” that the Election Commission (EC) was not acting in a non-partisan manner by taking immediate action in connection with Prime Minister Modi’s recent alleged remarks against Muslims.

Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that such statements by the PM are helping to raise the anti-BJP sentiment in the country and the saffron party will face a backlash from the electorate.