Kerala CM to go for a minor Cabinet reshuffle

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will go for a minor reshuffle of his ministry by inducting the incumbent Assembly Speaker MB Rajesh in his Cabinet, following the resignation of party’s newly appointed state secretary M V Govindan from the government.

CPI-M state secretariat meeting held here the other day decided to appoint Speaker M B Rajesh as a minister against the vacancy of Govindan and replace Speaker of the Assembly by party state committee member and Thalassery MLA AN Shamseer.

Rajesh is expected to be sworn-in on Tuesday. Shamseer will be formally elected as the Speaker when the Assembly is convened for the next session.

MV Govindan resigned on Friday as Excise Minister after he was appointed CPI-M state secretary last week, replacing Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who resigned from the position due to illness