Kerala CM expresses grief over ADM’s death, to take steps to prevent the recurrence of such mishap

Breaking his silence on the simmering political controversy over the death of Kannur Assistant District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday that his death is extremely sad.

The Chief Minister, who had been silent since the incident occurred, broke his silence on the ninth day of the incident.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Secretariat Employees Association meeting here on Wednesday, Pinarayi Vijayan described Naveen Babu’s death as extremely painful and expressed deep sorrow over the death. He assured strong measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Vijayan said the government would not allow anyone to question the self-esteem of officials who execute their responsibilities sincerely and efficiently.

“The government will protect people working fearlessly and fairly. Will allow no one to question one’s self-esteem,” the CM said

Naveen Babu was found dead at his official residence in Kannur on October 15. He took drastic action after facing public humiliation and corruption allegations by former Kannur district panchayat president P P Divya at his farewell event.