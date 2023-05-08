Kerala CM announces judicial probe in boat tragedy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has on Monday announced a judicial inquiry into the Thanur boat mishap in which 22 people were killed and many others injured.

Pinarayi Vijayan, who reached Thanur on Monday morning to oversee the rescue operations at the mishap site, told media persons that a judicial commission comprising technical experts would probe the boat mishap that led to the death of 22 people.

He also announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the dependents of the deceased. He said the state government will bear the medical expenses of those injured in the accident.

Earlier, the chief minister attended at an all-party meeting in Thanur. He also visited the Thirurangadi Taluk hospital to meet them the injured are under treatment there.

At least 22 people, including seven children, were killed when a tourist boat capsized in Poorapuzha river, near the Ottumpuram Thooval Theeram beach ar Thanoor in Kerala’s Malappuram district on Sunday evening

The death toll is likely to go up as several passengers are still missing. Many of the victims were women and children. Most of them were from families from neighbouring places.

According to rescue workers, the boat carrying around 40 people overturned during a joyride around 7.30pm on Sunday. Overloading is believed to have caused the accident.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Fire Force personnel are deployed for the search operations. Local residents including fishermen are also assisting the forces in the mission. A team from the Indian Navy reached the spot and joined the search operation with NDRF and Fire Force.