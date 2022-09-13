Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to visit Europe in October

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Chief Minister will visit Europe in October for two weeks during which the CM is expected to travel to Finland, Norway, and London, according to sources.

There he will meet professionals for a potential partnership in the education industry. The CM will meet a team of experts from Finland, who were in Kerela to discuss educational advancement, along with a delegation of ministers and senior officials.

The time of the visit coincides when the state is going through a very difficult financial period. Pinarayi Vijayan’s scheduled travel to Europe has made the netizens remember his journey to Netherlands to study how to manage flood situation under the initiative ‘Room for River.’

Finance Minister K.N.Balagopal, defended the Chief Minister and said that such visits are required to study the state of the art developments in the world and subsided the criticism as “needless.

On condition of anonymity, a media critic said that such visits are important but the stocks of the previous visits should also be taken into account.

The critic said, “If there is going to be a tie-up in the education sector, we should not forget that there is an unprecedented rush in the number of students flying abroad for education. In the past, if many were going abroad to do master’s courses, today after Plus 2, students are getting admitted for undergraduate courses abroad and that should be definitely a concern. In the best interest of all, the present state government should stop rhetoric and come clean on what has been achieved on all fronts as this Vijayan government is in office now for more than six years”