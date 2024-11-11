Kerala: Campaigning concludes in Wayanad, Chelakkara

The month-long campaign for the bye-elections in Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and Chelakkara Assembly constituency ended on Monday evening, with major political fronts rallying large, enthusiastic crowds for the grand finale.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the UDF candidate in Wayanad, led the last leg of campaigning, accompanied by her brother Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

In a show of party strength, the Gandhis conducted a vibrant roadshow through Sulthan Bathery, Wayanad, captivating supporters and marking the close of the UDF’s campaign.

Rahul, sporting an “I Love Wayanad” T-shirt, addressed the crowd, pledging to assist Priyanka in transforming Wayanad into a top tourism destination.

He also emphasized their unique position, stating, “Wayanad will be the only parliamentary constituency with two MPs, and together, we will raise our voice for Wayanad.”

Meanwhile, the LDF’s Sathyan Mokeri held a roadshow in Kalpetta, and BJP-NDA candidate Navya Haridas, a former tech professional and current Corporation councilor, wrapped up her campaign in Sulthan Bathery.

In Chelakkara, public campaigning concluded at the Chelakkara bus stand, with three key candidates: CPI-M’s U R Pradeep, Congress’s former MP Ramya Haridas, and BJP’s K Balakrishnan. This Assembly by-election became necessary following K Radhakrishnan’s election to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

The by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat arose after Rahul Gandhi resigned, having won from both Wayanad and Rae Bareli. Polling is scheduled for November 13.

In Palakkad, where the by-election has been rescheduled for November 20, UDF and BJP leaders took to the streets with tractor rallies highlighting agricultural issues.

The UDF’s “Karshaka Raksha” tractor march, led by Congress’s K Muraleedharan, focused on failures in paddy procurement. The BJP also held a tractor rally, inaugurated by actor Krishna Prasad, emphasizing similar concerns.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, became a significant topic during the campaign, especially for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. The Catholic Church, with considerable influence in Wayanad, has supported the Bill, which opposes certain provisions in the existing law.

The Church alleged that properties belonging to Christian families in Cherai and Munambam have been unjustly claimed by the Waqf Board.

BJP leader and Union Minister Suresh Gopi condemned the Waqf Board’s claim over 400 acres in Munambam, vowing that the “brutality” would be addressed and promised “harsh decisions to uphold the true Constitution.”