Kerala cabinet approves plan of Wayanad landslide rehabilitation project

The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday approved a master plan for the rehabilitation project for survivors of the Wayanad landslides.

The master plan, prepared under the leadership of Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, was approved by the cabinet meeting. The project aims to construct single-story houses across two townships . The estimated cost for the project is Rs.750 crore, with the designs prepared by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The cabinet decided to build houses at proposed Kalpetta township on five-cent plots and in Nedumbala township on ten-cent plots.

. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a press conference here on Wednesday said that the cabinet has discussed the rehabilitation of those affected by the Mundakkai and Chooralmala landslides and has approved a master plan for the rehabilitation project for the survivors of the Wayanad landslides.

Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan, who participated in the press conference alongside Chief Minister Vijayan said that two model townships will be established at the Kalpetta Elston Estate and Nedumbala Estate.

“The Kalpetta township will have a larger number of plots Houses of 1,000 square feet each will be built on five-cent plots The township will include roads, parks, and other essential amenities for the public. Construction will be carried out sustainably, with RCC frame structures,” Chief Secretary said.

” At Nedumbala ,situated in Meppadi Panchayat, the houses will be built on ten-cent plots, each with an area of 1,000 square feet. The houses will have provisions for a second floor and include parking facilities. The construction will follow a cluster model,” Chief Secretary added.

Chief Minister Vijayan said that the government is aiming for rehabilitation which also includes means of livelihood. The project will be completed by coordinating all assistance. ” The land will be acquired in Elstone Estate (58.5 hectares) and Nedumbala (48.96 hectres) .The land was identified through drone surveys, and a field survey is currently underway In addition homes, markets, healthcare centers, schools, and sanitation facilities will be established, “ CM Vijayan said.

The chief Minister said that the final list of disaster-affected families will be released by January 25. A micro-plan survey was conducted under Kudumbashree to provide livelihood support to those affected by the disaster, he added.

Earlier on Friday,the Kerala High Court upheld the state government decision to acquire a portion of the land in the possession of Harrisons Malayalam Limited and Elstone Tea Estate Limited for the construction of a township to rehabilitate survivors of the Chooralmala and Mundakkai landslides in Wayanad.

The court said that the estate lands identified by the government for the township can be acquired under the Land Acquisition Act, provided fair compensation is paid to the land.