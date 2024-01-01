Kerala: BJP protests bid to remove flex boards welcoming PM

The BJP workers on Monday staged a protest against the Thrissur Corporation authorities, who tried to remove the flex boards erected in the city as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road show on January 3.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Thrissur on January 3, and as part of the programme, large cutouts of the PM were installed in nooks and corners of the city.

When the corporation authorities started removing the flex boards, the BJP workers came out in large numbers and confronted the Corporation officials.

With protests escalated, the Corporation authorities allowed the flex boards to be installed back.

The state unit BJP has organized ‘Sthree Sakthi Samgamam’ to congratulate Prime Minister Modi for successfully passing the Women’s Reservation Bill in both the Houses of Parliament.