Kerala: BJP levels appeasement charge against ‘INDIA’

The war of words between Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekar in the wake of Kalamassery bomb blasts has now assumed a national dimension.

The BJP has accused ‘INDIA’ of doing the politics of appeasement.

Responding to the news that the Kerala Police have filed a case against Rajeev Chandrasekhar “for trying to create religious rivalry through social media,” the BJP has alleged that the “INDIA has legitimised and justified terror organisations… They find Yakub Menon and Afzal Guru innocent. They are quick at booking nationalists and filing false cases.”

Advertisement

“This is not the first time the Kerala Government has exhibited such tendencies. They give a free run to radicals like PFI who perpetrate Islamist Jihad. They give cover fire to Islamist Jihadists. They whitewash the crimes of Islamist Jihadists and they penalise nationalists with false cases,” BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said.

“The Left eulogises Hamas. The Congress and its allies like IUML indulge in this kind of behaviour. The INDIA has legitimised and justified terror organisations…They find Yakub Menon and Afzal Guru innocent. They are quick at booking nationalists and filing false cases,” added Poonawalla.

In a tweet put out minutes after charges were filed against him under the Indian Penal Code and the Kerala Police Act, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said: “So the two INDI alliance partners @RahulGandhi and @PinarayiVijayan have jointly filed a “case” against me.” Two of biggest appeasers in Indian politics who shamelessly appease poisonous radical violent organizations like SDPI, PFI and Hamas, whose politics have caused radicalization over decades from J&K to Punjab to Kerala and caused many innocent lives and security forces lives to be lost – – trying to threaten me with a case for exposing their appeasement of Hamas.”

The convenor of KPCC Digital Media Cell, Sarin P on Monday shot off a letter to the Kerala DGP, saying that the Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology made “factually incorrect and politically motivated statements with the intention of promoting communal hatred and disharmony among different religions in Kerala.”