Kerala bank scam accused benami for politicians: ED to court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which probing the Karuvannur bank scam, has informed the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) special court in Kochi that a key witness in the case had issued a statement claiming that P SatheeshKumar, the prime accused in the case, operated as a benami for political leaders, police officials, and trade association leaders.

The ED is reportedly submitted an affidavit in the court, informing that KA Jijor, a key witness and middleman in the Karuvannur bank fraud case, stated that Satheeshkumar, the prime accused in the case , operated as a benami for political leaders, police officials, and trade association leaders.

According to the ED, prime witness Jijor’s statement accuses Satheesh Kumar of holding benami funds for various individuals, including CPI-M leader and former minister AC Moideen, Kerala Bank vice president and CPI-M leader MK Kannan, Congress District Committee secretary Rajendran Arangath, traders’ association leader Binny Emmattyretired Superintendent of Police KM Antony, and Deputy Superintendents of Police Famous Varghese and Venugopal.

Advertisement

The ED revealed the same while the court was considering the bail plea moved by Satheesh kumar. The court adjourned the hearing of the bail plea to November 27.

To verify these claims, the ED also submitted to the court a sealed cover containing confidential statements made to a magistrate by two other accused persons.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that CPI-M local leader Aravindakshan , who is now under judicial custody in connection with the case, has deposed to the ED that the prime accused, Satheesh Kumar,maintained close ties with LDF convener E P Jayarajan and Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan. He also reportedly testified that CPI-M state committee member A C Moideen and former MP P K Biju received lakhs of rupees from Satheeshkumar. Aravindakshan’s statements may bring the top leaders of the CPI-M under the ED scanner.