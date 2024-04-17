Kerala: Austrian female tourists booked for tearing pro-Palestine posters

The Kerala Police have registered a case against two Austrian female foreign tourists for destroying pro-Palestine posters put up by the activists of Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) in Kochi.

The posters allegedly contained protest messages against Israel for its attack on Palestinian territory. According to the police, there were two female foreign tourists. One of the tourists allegedly destroyed the pro-Palestine boards erected by SIO in front of Jankar Jetty in Kochi.

The Fort Kochi police booked the tourists under Section 153 for deliberate provocation with intent to cause a riot.

The FIR does not mention the names of the accused, it is learnt.

The police have booked the Austrian tourists after the SIO thronged the Fort Kochi police station demanding the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the foreign tourists.

Earlier, the SIO Fort Kochi area secretary Muhammed Azeem KS filed a complaint with the police against the Austrian tourists stating that they have destroyed pro-Palestine posters put up by their organisation.

A video of the woman holding the torn poster arguing with youngsters had been circulating on social media since Tuesday afternoon with pro-right wing social media groups hailing her act.