The Customs sleuths grilled Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan in connection with the dollar smuggling case.

As Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan failed to appear before the Customs for interrogation multiple times, the agency sleuths questioned him on Friday at his official residence in Thiruvananthapuram in connection with the dollar smuggling case.

Though a notice was served to the Speaker asking him to appear at Customs office in Kochi on Thursday, Sreeramakrishnan didn’t appear citing medical reasons. Sources said the entire interrogation procedure has not be completed on Friday and the agency would again ask him to appear for questioning.

The Speaker was questioned based on the revelations made by gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS. They both had revealed that Sreeramakrishnan had handed over a bag to Sarith containing currencies which were handed over to diplomat of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. They alleged that Speaker Sreeramakrishnan had investments in an educational institution in Oman. Speaker had met a member of the Sharjah Royal family in Thiruvananthapuram for starting an educational institute and getting land for it in Sharjah.

Sarith had earlier given statement that Speaker handed over dollars to him at the flat. Another accused in the case, Swapna Suresh had stated that Sreeramakrishnan stayed in this apartment occasionally. Meanwhile, Speaker Sreeramakrishnan has tested positive for Covid-19. His office has directed all those who recently came in contact with the Speaker to go into quarantine.