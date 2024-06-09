Kerala Assembly session to commence on Monday

The eleventh session of the 15th Kerala Assembly will begin on Monday (June 10) and conclude on July 25. Speaker AN Shamseer told media persons here that the Assembly will meet for 28 days.

Of the 28 days of the session, 13 days – from June 11 to July 8 – have been reserved for discussion and passing of the money requests, five days have been allocated for non-official business, and eight for government business, the Speaker said.

He informed that the Local Self Government (LSG) Ward Delimitation Bill will be presented in the House on the first day of the session.

Advertisement

Kerala Appropriation Bills relating to the budget 2024-25 and the first batch of supplementary demands for grants for the year will be passed in this session, the Speaker said.