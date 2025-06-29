Kendriya Vidyalaya Project in Dhanbad, Jharkhand gets clearance

The Kendriya Vidyalaya project at Dhanbad in Jharkhand, pending since 2013, has received clearance following the intervention of Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate Aditya Ranjan.

According to the Deputy Commissioner, the district administration is working in line with Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s approach to expand access to education. He said the construction of the school will help shape the educational path of students in the district.

Advertisement

The project was held up due to a dispute over the identified plot of land, which had been encroached upon. The land is classified as Gair Majurwa (non-cultivable government land) but was claimed by a private individual.

Advertisement

The case was heard in the court of the Circle Officer, Dhanbad. The claimant was directed to present proof under Section 87 of the CNT Act or a stay order from a competent court. After failing to submit the required documents within the allotted time, the claim was dismissed. This cleared the way for the school construction to proceed.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that the process for starting construction will now move forward.