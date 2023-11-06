Kejrwial announces bonus for 80,000 Delhi govt employees ahead of Diwali

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a bonus of Rs 7,000 each to 80,000 employees of the city government ahead of the Diwali festival.

Addressing a virtual press conference, he extended Diwali greetings to everyone and said, “This is the month of festivals, and during this festive time, we are giving a bonus of Rs 7,000 each to all our Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees. This decision has been taken by the Delhi government.”

Informing that there are approximately 80,000 Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees, the chief minister said, “Providing a bonus to all these employees will incur an expenditure of Rs 56 crore. This will double the joy in our employees’ homes during the festive season.”

As a government, we have always made efforts to improve the lives of our employees, and this effort will continue, he said.

Lauding all the employees working in the Delhi government, Kejriwal said, “In the past eight years, the government has accomplished remarkable work in various sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, and public services, making Delhi a city of dreams. The most significant role in this has been played by the employees of our government, thanks to their hard work and dedication.”

All employees of the Delhi government are like my family, he added.