Kejriwal’s self-accusations of attacks on him are fabricated: Sachdeva

It would be better if Kejriwal, instead of making fabricated accusations of attacks against political opponents, focused on the internal conflicts within his party, from Hari Nagar to Kalkaji, said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday.

Reacting to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s fresh claims of an attack on his car, Sachdeva on Thursday condemned the AAP chief stating that his stories of such attacks are nothing, but fabricated narrations.

Advertisement

Mocking the AAP chief for his claims, Sachdeva sarcastically alleged that Kejriwal spends so much time fabricating stories of attacks on himself and accusing the Election Commission and Delhi Police, that if he devoted even half of that energy towards campaigning for his candidates, he might manage to win one or two seats.

Advertisement

Sachdeva pointed out that Kejriwal, who has already fabricated accusations of attacks in places like Narela, Greater Kailash, and New Delhi, has now falsely claimed an attack in Hari Nagar.

The Delhi BJP chief further claimed that Kejriwal, who often blames the opposition for such attacks, has forgotten that his own party is facing internal rebellion in Hari Nagar.

Sachdeva claimed that the sitting MLA from Hari Nagar Rajkumari Dhillon is rebelling against Kejriwal’s declared candidate and contesting the elections herself.

The BJP leader further stated that nearly 1,000 workers from Delhi’s four assembly constituencies resigned from the AAP on Thursday and added that it would be better for the AAP chief to focus on his party’s internal strife instead of making fabricated accusations against his political opponents.