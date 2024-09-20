Kejriwal’s play to stay in ‘sheesh mahal’: Congress on AAP demand for govt accommodation

Slamming the AAP for demanding government accommodation for its National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav called it yet another ploy of Kejriwal to stay in his “sheesh Mahal” (glass house).

On Kejriwal’s resignation as chief minister, Yadav said, “Kejriwal was given bail by the Supreme Court with stringent conditions, which made his continuation in the post of chief minister untenable. He did not sacrifice the post of chief minister voluntarily as the AAP is striving to make out to mislead the people.”

Stating that Kejriwal was forced to quit as chief minister because he was facing trial for alleged corruption in the liquor scam, he said, “According to the affidavit he filed before the Election Commission when the Delhi Assembly elections was held in 2020, there were 13 criminal cases against him. The liquor scam was yet another black spot in his long record of criminal cases.”

“Having tasted the luxury and comfort of being the chief minister, Kejriwal now cannot even think of living the life of an ‘aam aadmi’ (common man), and wants to stay on at the Civil Lines bungalow till the Delhi Assembly elections, as CM designate Atishi is unlikely to move to the Civil Lines bungalow,” Yadav said.

He said, “After enjoying unprecedented comforts without being burdened by any portfolio, Kejriwal wants to live in a Central government bungalow to remote-control the Delhi government.”

The Delhi Congress chief said the Central government has not allotted accommodation to the presidents of national parties, but only to the national parties, which the AAP has been allotted in any case.