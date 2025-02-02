Kejriwal writes to ECI, seeks action against BJP over alleged assault on AAP workers

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, Arvind Kejriwal Sunday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India, seeking action against the BJP over an alleged assault on AAP volunteers.



In his letter, the AAP Chief expressed his grave concern over the intimidation and harassment of his party’s grass-root volunteers in the New Delhi Assembly constituency from where he is contesting the assembly polls.

“I am writing to express my grave concern over the intimidation and harassment being meted out to our grass-root volunteers in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency at the hands of BJP workers and Delhi Police in the run-up to election day,” Kejriwal wrote.

He also alleged unlawful detention and physical assault of senior AAP volunteers by Delhi Police.



“Yesterday, our senior volunteer Chetan (Resident of Princess Park Part-2) was unlawfully detained and booked under section 126 of BNSS, 2023 at Tilak Marg Police Station, on the baseless and fictitious grounds that he has previous cases registered against him, while there are none. He was brazenly charged with actions that he had never committed. He was also subjected to severe physical abuse by the Police officials to the point that he fainted and was subsequently rushed to Lady Harding Hospital.”



“Later on, after a lot of struggle, he was produced before the Return Officer/ SDM concerned and granted bail, in a matter in which he was brazenly framed…” he claimed.



Addressing a press conference on the matter, the former Delhi CM expressed confidence that the AAP is going to get a huge majority in the Delhi Assembly elections.



“This has left the BJP rattled, especially Amit Shah, who seems to have lost his cool. The BJP has started indulging in hooliganism in Delhi. The police have been given orders not to take any action. Yesterday, Sanjay Singh himself was present there. Their goons were beating people in front of the police. Incidents like this are emerging from various places across Delhi,” said Kejriwal.



He called on the people of Delhi to unite against what he called ”Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s hooliganism”.

