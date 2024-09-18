Kejriwal will vacate CM’s residence within a week: Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, who has resigned as Delhi Chief Minister, will vacate the official CM residence within a week, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh confirmed on Wednesday.

“Arvind Kejriwal will leave the Chief Minister’s residence within a week and return to the public’s court,” Singh posted on ‘X’.

In a sharp attack on the BJP, Singh stated that the people of Delhi would respond to the “conspiracies” of the saffron party by giving Kejriwal a huge majority and reaffirming his honesty.

Kejriwal stepped down following allegations of corruption and money laundering related to the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Despite the Supreme Court granting him bail, Kejriwal was prohibited from returning to the CM’s office. The top court also barred him from signing any file without the LG’s consent.

Announcing his resignation, Kejriwal declared that he would only return to the CM’s chair if the people of Delhi vindicated him by granting a majority in the upcoming assembly elections.

He has also called for elections to be held in November instead of February 2025.

Following his resignation, AAP’s Delhi unit elected Atishi as the new leader of the Legislative Party, positioning her to succeed Kejriwal as Delhi’s Chief Minister.

Atishi is expected to move into the CM’s official residence once Kejriwal vacates the bungalow.