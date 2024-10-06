Kejriwal will be reinstated as Delhi CM if people repose their faith in him: Sisodia

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said on Sunday that Arvind Kejriwal would be reinstated as the Delhi CM if the people of Delhi repose their faith in him.

Addressing people at the ‘Janta Ki Adalat’, Sisodia noted that Kejriwal could have remained the Delhi CM but chose to resign after the BJP levelled false accusations against him. He added that owing to its strong conviction, the AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) is once again facing the people’s court under Kejriwal’s leadership.

Sisodia further remarked, ” Half of the truth is already out in court, and the rest will be revealed by the people. If the people of Delhi trust Kejriwal’s honesty, which I firmly believe they do, he will return as the CM of Delhi for sure. I, too, will be back in the saddle as the Education Minister if they approve of my work; else, I would stay out.”

While addressing the people at the ‘Janta Ki Adalat’ at Chhatrasal Stadium on Sunday, Sisodia said, “When the CBI arrested me, I was the Deputy CM and Education Minister, working to improve Delhi’s education. After my release, I could have resumed those roles, but I refused. I did not want to hold office under the shadow of BJP’s false accusations against me.”

The AAP leader claimed that during his padayatra, people from other states told him that ever since Kejriwal became the Chief Minister of Delhi, they believe their children’s future can only be secured under his government.

Sisodia further asserted that the people of Delhi believe that if the AAP chief is not re-elected, their current zero electricity bills will rise, the standard of government schools will deteriorate, and private schools will increase their fees manifold.

He further claimed that people now understand that without Kejriwal, Mohalla Clinics will shut down and women’s free bus rides will stop.

Sisodia alleged that the ruling dispensation at the Centre falsely accused and jailed several AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, Satyendar Jain, and himself, using central agencies like the ED, CBI, Income Tax Department, and Delhi Police. He claimed that these actions were intended to weaken the party.

The AAP leader added that during his foot march, people expressed confidence that Kejriwal’s return would resolve their problems.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, who was also present on the occasion, alleged that since Vinai Kumar Saxena became Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, the BJP has been attempting to halt all services provided to the people of the city.

Another senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai alleged that the BJP is unable to tolerate the work done by Kejriwal, which is why they are neither working themselves nor allowing the AAP to carry out its responsibilities in the city.