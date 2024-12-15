Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi, Atishi from Kalkaji

Releasing its fourth and final list of 38 candidates on Sunday, the AAP has become the first party in the city to declare candidates for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi, even before the announcement of the assembly elections by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

AAP National Convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest from the New Delhi assembly seat as a sitting MLA. He is pitted against Congress’ contender Sandeep Dixit. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi will once again contest from Kalkaji while her cabinet colleague Saurabh Bharadwaj has been nominated from his Greater Kailash assembly segment. Similarly, other Delhi Cabinet Ministers will contest from their seats. Mukesh Ahlawat from Sultan Pur Majra, Imran Hussain from Ballimaran, Gopal Rai from Babarpur, and Raghuvinder Shokeen from Nangloi Jat.

Among senior AAP leaders, Durgesh Pathak will contest from Rajinder Nagar, Somnath Bharti from Malviya Nagar, Satyendra Kumar Jain from Shakur Basti, Amanatullah Khan from Okhla, Kuldeep Kumar from Kondli, Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar, and Sahi Ram from Tughlakabad. The party has dropped its sitting MLA from Kasturba Nagar Madan Lal and nominated Ramesh Pehlwan as its candidate from the constituency. Pehlwan, along with his wife and councillor Kusum Lata, joined the AAP after quitting the BJP just before the announcement of the list. In place of Narsh Balyan, who is under judicial custody, the party has fielded his wife Posh Balyan from Uttam Nagar.

Additionally, Sanjeev Jha will contest from Burari, Ajesh Yadav from Badli, Mohinder Goyal from Rithala, Jai Bhagwan from Bawana, Bandana Kumari from Shalimar Bagh, Preeti Tomar from Tri Nagar, Rajesh Gupta from Wazirpur, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi from Model Town, Shoaib Iqbal from Matia MAhal, Vishesh Ravi from Karol Bagh, Shiv Charan Goel from Moti Nagar, Dhanwati Chandela from Rajouri Garden, Som Dutt from Sadar Bazar.

Moreover, Raj Kumar Dhillon will contest from Hari Nagar, Mahendra Yadav from Vikaspuri, Vinay Mishra from Dwarka, Virender Kadyan from Delhi Cantonment, Pramila Tokas from RK Puram, Naresh Yadav from Mehrauli, Ajay Dutt from Ambedkar Nagar, Dinesh Mohaniya from Sangam Vihar and Surendra Kumar from Gokalpur.

After announcing the final list of candidates, Arvind Kejriwal posted on X, “Today, the Aam Aadmi Party has announced its candidates for all 70 seats. The party is contesting the elections with full confidence and thorough preparation. The BJP is nowhere to be seen. They have no CM face, no team, no planning, and no vision for Delhi. They have only one slogan, one policy, and one mission—’ Remove Kejriwal’”.

“When asked what they have done in the past five years, their only response is—’We criticised Kejriwal a lot’. Our party, on the other hand, has a vision for Delhi’s development, a plan, and a strong, educated team to implement it. We also have a long list of accomplishments over the past ten years. Delhiites will vote for those who work, not those who only hurl abuses,” he added in his post on X.