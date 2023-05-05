Kejriwal sees revolution in health sector in Punjab under the Mann

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said Punjab is witnessing a revolution in the health sector under the Bhagwant Mann government.

Kejriwal was speaking at the launch of 80 more Aam Aadmi Clinics with which the total tally of such operational clinics has gone up to 580. On the occasion, he recounted how such clinics were first implemented in Delhi which have been successfully replicated in Punjab after people gave a chance to the AAP.

Describing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as an epitome of humbleness, vision and perfection, the Delhi CM said Mann is ever ready to meet anyone who can benefit the state. He said Punjabis are blessed to have him as CM and the state is witnessing unprecedented development in every sphere under his leadership.

Addressing the gathering, the Punjab CM said 580 Aam Aadmi Clinics are now operational in the state to offer free healthcare services to people and these clinics have already proved to be a cornerstone in imparting quality health services to people.

Mann said so far 25.63 lakh patients from across the state have benefited from these Aam Aadmi clinics by their visit. He said 41 types of diagnostics tests are being provided at these clinics free of cost and till 30 April, 1.78 lakh patients have undergone these tests.

The Punjab CM said all these clinics have helped the government in preparing a database for checking the various diseases prevalent in the state and combating them effectively. He said 80 drugs are being provided free of cost to the patients at these clinics.

Mann said most commonly used drugs are for hypertension, diabetes, Skin ailments, seasonal outbreaks like viral fever and others.

Quipping on former CM Captain Amarinder Singh, Mann said the people of the state are fed up with the experienced politicians. He said these leaders had confined themselves in high walls of their palatial residences due to which people had ousted them from the state. Bhagwant Mann said these leaders always befool the common man due to which they were rejected by the people.

Mann said due to strenuous efforts of the state government, Punjab is today a power surplus state. He said that the state is having a stock of coal for 37 days to generate the power as compared to the past when the threat of darkness loomed in the state. Bhagwant Mann said now every sector of the state whether it is agriculture, industry or domestic sector are getting uninterrupted power.