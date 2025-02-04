Kejriwal meets Election Commission to prevent alleged electoral malpractices

On meeting the Election Commission on Tuesday, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the BJP was using the police to manipulate the polls. He claimed that intimidation tactics were being employed across the city to influence voters.

The AAP chief demanded immediate action against those responsible and assurances of a free and fair election.

Following the meeting with the poll panel officials, Kejriwal informed that the ECI has pledged strict enforcement of the election code of conduct to prevent any violation to ensure free and fair elections in Delhi.

“We have just returned from a meeting with the Election Commission. They informed us that normally they do not meet anyone during the silent period, but they made an exception today. We appreciate the Election Commission for this,” stated Kejriwal while speaking to the media.

“During the meeting, we highlighted several incidents of violence and ‘gundagardi’ in various parts of Delhi. We explained how Delhi Police is being misused to facilitate hooliganism,” he added further.

The AAP Chief also informed that the poll panel had assured that strict action would be taken against violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), and it would take all the necessary steps to ensure free and fair elections in the capital.

“There is a strong apprehension that people might be bribed, threatened, or forcibly marked with black ink on their fingers to prevent them from voting tomorrow. The Election Commission has assured us that they will take appropriate action to prevent such malpractices,” he added while expressing gratitude towards that poll panel for meeting his party leaders on a short notice.