Kejriwal meets Congress chief Kharge

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (APP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge here on Saturday.

The meeting of the Kejriwal with Kharge came a day after the AAP leaders held the second meeting with the Congress to deliberate on the seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at the residence of Congress’ National Alliance Committee (NAC) convenor Mukul Wasnik here.

During their meeting, Kejriwal, who was accompanied by party MP Raghav Chadha, discussed seat sharing. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party’s general secretary in-charge of organization KC Venugopal were also present.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal attended the meeting of the INDIA bloc convened by Kharge virtually.

Meanwhile, Chadha while sharing photos of the meeting in a post on X wrote, “United we stand.”

On January 8, the first meeting was convened by Wasnik.

It may be mentioned that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the AAP and the Congress drew a blank in delhi.

Currently, besides Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is in power in Punjab.