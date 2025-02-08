Kejriwal loses grip on Delhi; freebies, tussle with Centre cost him dear

Arvind Kejriwal, a former bureaucrat-turned-politician, lost his party’s 10-year grip on Delhi, with its rival BJP set to form the government in the national capital after an exile of 27 years.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo, known for his grassroots activism, the Right to Information (RTI) movement, and governance reforms, tasted defeat in the recently-concluded Delhi Assembly polls.

He came into the limelight after receiving the Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2006 for his active participation in the grassroots movement ‘Parivartan’, where he utilised RTI laws to combat corruption. In 2006, he resigned from his job and established the Public Cause Research Foundation.

Kejriwal rose to popularity in 2010 when he associated himself with social activist Anna Hazare and others while campaigning for the passing of the Jan Lokpal bill. Following differences with Hazare regarding whether or not to politicise the popular India Against Corruption movement, he established AAP and contested the 2013 Delhi assembly elections, and they won 28 out of 70 seats.

He had also contested the 16th Lok Sabha election against the BJP’s then prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi, but lost.

The Arvind Kejriwal government became the focus of a major controversy when it introduced an excise policy aimed at reforming the liquor business in Delhi. However, allegations of irregularities soon emerged, leading Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena to call for an investigation.

As events unfolded, Kejriwal found himself drawn into the controversy, becoming the third key party figure, after party leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, to face legal scrutiny.

Eventually, on September 13 last year, the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal bail, and he submitted his resignation.

During his tenure as chief minister, Kejriwal has focused on key areas such as education, healthcare, water, electricity, and infrastructure. His government introduced the ‘Mohalla clinics’ initiative, providing accessible healthcare to residents across Delhi. The education sector saw significant reforms, including the improvement of public school infrastructure and the introduction of happiness and entrepreneurship curriculums.

Kejriwal’s administration also worked on providing free water up to 20,000 liters per month per household and subsidised electricity rates, making these utilities more affordable for the citizens.

The AAP government soon lost its ground when it failed to address key issues plaguing the national capital like air pollution and dirty Yamuna waters. The frequent run-ins with the Narendra Modi government at the Centre also added to the dispensation’s woes.

As Kejriwal prepares himself to sit in the opposition, only time will tell the fate of the AAP, not only in Delhi but also on a national-level.