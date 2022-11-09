Kejriwal is one of the most corrupt CMs of the country: Adesh Gupta

Delhi BJP unit chief Adesh Gupta has alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is one of the most corrupt chief ministers in the country who gets acts of corruption done by his ministers but pretends to be clean to avoid investigation.

“Kejriwal says – I do not have any department with myself. So he has left Delhi. The condition is that till some time ago, without even signing the file, he used to send the same to the office of the Lieutenant Governor for clearance,” he said while speaking with The Statesman.

Gupta said that the BJP is fighting a battle against the corrupt government of Delhi and every party worker is cooperating in this. “Recently, massive corruption was exposed in the registration of workers. We will meet the Lt Governor and demand a CBI inquiry into the

issue. By registering two lakh fake workers in Delhi, the AAP has done a scam of Rs 3000 crore,” he said.

The Kejriwal government of Delhi is not conducting the audit of the Delhi Jal Board. At present, the Delhi Jal Board is burdened with a debt of Rs 40,000 crore, he said.

This corrupt government of Delhi had opened street liquor shops in the city to earn money. This government wants youths to become drug addicts. Now the accused involved in this scam is going to become a public prosecutor, said Gupta.

He said that there is a need for buses in Delhi but they want to put all the money in their pocket. The Chief Minister of Delhi is raising funds to contest elections in other states by

looting the people of Delhi, he alleged.