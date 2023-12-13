No compromise on security of temple of democracy, asserts Kejriwal

Reacting to the incident that exposed a security breach in Parliament, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Wednesday that the security of the temple of democracy cannot be compromised.

Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), demanded strict action on the matter.

Two unidentified intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitor’s gallery on Wednesday and released a yellow-coloured gas from a canister they were carrying with them.

Fortunately, both the men, whose identities have yet to be confirmed, were overpowered by the members of Lok Sabha present at the time and were later taken into custody.

In his first reaction to the security breach in the Lower House, Kejriwal wrote on X: “Today’s breach in Parliament, on the solemn anniversary of the 2001 attack, is an affront to our democratic values. The security of our temple of democracy cannot be compromised.”

The Delhi chief minister said an urgent investigation is crucial to uncover who were the culprits, how did they get in and what were their motives. “Action must be swift and strict,” he added.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha wrote in a social media post: “India still remembers the attack on our Parliament in 2001. Today’s security breach is an agonizing echo of that dark day, reopening wounds on its anniversary.”

“It’s an outright attack on our democracy. An immediate and thorough investigation is needed to swiftly unmask the perpetrators,” he said, adding that the matter is not that of a mere breach.

He further said, “Our Parliament stands as a sacred symbol of our nation, and if this temple of our democracy isn’t secure, then what can be? We must fiercely protect our democratic institutions.”