Kejriwal has played with sentiments of Delhiites: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal played with the sentiments of Delhiites and they will not forgive him.

“Arvind Kejriwal has played with the sentiments of Delhiites who trusted his dramatic innocence. They will not forgive him,” he said here.

The Delhi BJP chief further said, “The countrymen know Arvind Kejriwal is an economic offender involved in illegal money laundering. He is a corrupt Chief Minister who has misused and influenced not only the liquor policy but many other departments’ funds to raise kickbacks for his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).”

Referring to AAP’s allegation that Kejriwal is being treated like a “terrorist” and denied basic facilities even to hardcore criminals, in Tihar jail, Sachdeva said, “It seems Sanjay Singh has half understood the statement of Arvind Kejriwal. He is not a terrorist but he must have said ‘I am Arvind Kejriwal involved in a liquor scam’.”

“The people of Delhi have lost sympathy for CM Arvind Kejriwal. People very well know that Delhi’s Tihar jail is under his government and he is neither facing any harassment nor any torture,” he said.

He claimed that the jail authorities bound by Delhi Prison manual and the direction of the Court concerned are allowing all facilities to the jailed CM.

The Delhi BJP chief has been demanding resignation of Kejriwal as CM of Delhi since he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a liquor policy case.